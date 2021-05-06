Leeds United have emerged as a "surprise" contender to sign 26-year-old Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce, who has previously been strongly linked with a move to Spain. (Fotomac - in Turkish)

Meanwhile, the Whites are expected to once again send Poland Under-21 midfielder Mateusz Bogusz out on loan next season, with Legia Warsaw in a "queue" of clubs across "seven countries" keen to sign the 19-year-old. Bogusz has spent much of this season in Spain's second division with UD Logrones. (WP SportoweFakty - in Polish)

