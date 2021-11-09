BBC Sport

Arsenal 1-0 Watford: In pictures

Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the first half when former Tottenham man Danny Rose brought down Alexandre Lacazette with a poor challenge in the area

But Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could not convert from the spot, as Ben Foster made a superb save to keep the scores level

After a goalless first half, Emile Smith Rowe scored in his third successive game to break the deadlock - slotting the ball past the reach of Foster and into the Watford net

It was a win for Mikel Arteta in his 100th match in charge of the Gunners, who head into the international break fifth in the table and unbeaten in 10 matches