Arsenal 1-0 Watford: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the first half when former Tottenham man Danny Rose brought down Alexandre Lacazette with a poor challenge in the areaPublished16 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could not convert from the spot, as Ben Foster made a superb save to keep the scores levelImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, After a goalless first half, Emile Smith Rowe scored in his third successive game to break the deadlock - slotting the ball past the reach of Foster and into the Watford netImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, It was a win for Mikel Arteta in his 100th match in charge of the Gunners, who head into the international break fifth in the table and unbeaten in 10 matches