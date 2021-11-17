On the latest episode of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards examine the best South Americans to grace the Premier League.

Chile star Alexis Sanchez arrived at Arsenal from Barcelona after impressing at the 2014 World Cup in Rio and his energy gave Arsene Wenger's forward line an instant upgrade.

"At Arsenal he was quality and he worked hard," said Richards. "He had skill and creativity and was a go-to man."

Sanchez shone in Arsenal's FA Cup wins in 2015 and 2017, scoring in both finals, before moving as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Manchester United in 2018.

"Manchester United sneaked and nicked him from Manchester City," said Lineker. "But it didn't quite work out."

Meanwhile, Gilberto Silva was a key, but often unheralded, part of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' team in 2003-04.

"No-one really talks about Gilberto Silva," said Richards. "But he nullified threat and did all the simple things so well."

The Brazilian was on a recent episode of BBC World Service's World Football, explaining how his tough upbringing shaped him as a footballer.

And a very useful one he was too.

"He was a fantastic player," agreed Shearer. "He could do pretty much everything in that midfield.

"Silva was an eight or a nine out of 10 most weeks."

