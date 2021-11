Liverpool make four changes to the side that thrashed Arsenal 4-0 on Saturday.

Teenager Tyler Morton, 19, plays for the first time in the competition, with Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino also coming in.

Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota all drop to the bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Williams, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Thiago, Salah, Minamino, Mane.