Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tottenham have had two weeks without a game because of Covid but they have been able to train for most of that time which will have kept their boss Antonio Conte happy.

Knowing what Conte is like, I just think he will have Spurs well drilled and lying in wait for Liverpool, and the time they have had to prepare for it makes me think they can get something out of the game.

Liverpool haven't won in London yet this season after drawing with Brentford and losing to West Ham, and I think they might have to wait until they play Chelsea at the start of 2022 to try to put that right.

Femi's prediction: 0-2

TJ's prediction: 0-11

Find out how Lawro, Femi and TJ think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go