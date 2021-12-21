FA to take no further action against Klopp

BBC Sport understands the Football Association has reviewed Jurgen Klopp's comments about Paul Tierney - the referee during Sunday's draw at Tottenham - and decided to take no further action.

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders says the club have not spoken to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited about the refereeing, though he did express his frustration at what he feels is a lack of punishment for officials who get big decisions wrong.

"Everyone saw what happened," said Lijnders. "I think VAR is a good thing that is in football because it can help to make the big decisions right.

"Everyone makes mistakes. If Jurgen or myself make big mistakes, we get punished. If the players make mistakes, they get punished. If a referee makes mistakes, the players and team get punished.

"I'm not talking about the small mistakes in the game - because that's football, it goes so quick. But VAR is there to help the referee and what I still don't understand is why VAR is always a separate person.

"They need to be a team because, together, they are responsible. If there are always changes, it will not work. It would be the same if Jurgen had a different assistant manager every week.

"I wish we had VAR to make better decisions as coaches, because then I won't make mistakes."