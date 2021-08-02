Adam Webster says he has "come a long way" since signing for Brighton after agreeing a new five-year contract with the club on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who joined from Championship side Bristol City for £20m in August 2019, now wants to follow in the footsteps of former team-mate Ben White in earning an England call-up.

"For me it's about getting back to the levels I reached last season and trying to improve even more," Webster told BBC Radio Sussex.

"It'd be a dream come true to represent England and hopefully I can do that one day.

"Ben did extremely well last season in breaking into the England squad. He'll be a miss for us, but we've got strength in depth and players who can step up and fill in."

Listen to Webster's full interview with BBC Radio Sussex on BBC Sounds