Tottenham are looking at signing 21-year-old Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, who would demand about £50m for the Serbia striker. (Telegraph)

Meanwhile, Spurs have been approached by Celtic about signing 34-year-old goalkeeper Joe Hart. (90 Min)

And Tottenham sold Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld to Qatari side Al-Duhail for just £3m despite being contracted until 2023 and only being 32. (Sun)

