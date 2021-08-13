A revealing news conference from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The main news is that Raphael Varane's transfer from Real Madrid is yet to be completed, so he will not be available against Leeds on Saturday. However, Jadon Sancho - with a full week's training behind him - will be involved at Old Trafford.

Here's the other best bits from the Manchester United boss:

- "We have done good business and I feel confident."

- "Brilliant to have the fans back. First game of the season would be fantastic against anyone."

- "Paul Pogba has a year left on his contract. Every conversation I have with him is a positive one."

- "Anthony Martial has proved the doubters wrong many times. He has the bit between his teeth."

- "Nothing is beyond these players."