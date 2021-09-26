Southampton v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Southampton make one change from the side that began their last Premier League match - a 0-0 draw away at reigning champions Manchester City - as Mohammed Salisu replaces Jack Stephens, who is out for up to three months with a knee injury sustained in that match.

Shane Long, yet to play in the league this season, is back on the Saints bench after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Livramento, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Perraud, Long, Valery, Djenepo, Diallo, Broja, Tella.