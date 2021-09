Everton boss Rafael Benitez wants to bring Spain midfielder Isco, 29 and Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 23, to Goodison Park from Real Madrid on short-term loan deals in January. (Defensa Central - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Tom Davies, 23, amid uncertainty over the English midfielder's future with the Toffees. (Football Insider), external

Read more transfer news in Tuesday's full gossip column