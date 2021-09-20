BBC Sport

Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home games – three wins, two draws - their longest run without defeat at Villa Park in the top-flight since January 2015 (one win, four draws).

  • Everton have conceded 10 goals in their last four Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 14 on the road in the league.

  • This was Villa's biggest win over Everton in all competitions since December 2005, when they beat the Toffees 4-0 in a Premier League match.