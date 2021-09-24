Man City 0-0 Southampton: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton at the Etihad in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points were split between both sets of players:
Jan Bednarek (3)
Ruben Dias & Ederson (2)
So which City and Southampton players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek six?
Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out