'This is when we find out what Pep is all about'

Manchester City fans have been reacting to last night's spectacular Champions League exit on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning.

One supporter believes City's final four games of the season will show whether Pep Guardiola has what it takes to lift his players and defend their Premier League title.

Reflecting on Wednesday's game, Rachel said: "It all stemmed from one minute of madness. Once the first went in the panic set in and it was bonkers.

"Aside from the defensive collapse, for me it should have been out of sight. It’s not so much about the defensive frailties and the lack of being able to see the game out, the game should have been dead and buried.

"We just looked like it had really taken it out of us when they took it to extra-time and we have to recover really quickly now.

"This is when we are going to find out what Pep is all about. He’s going to really have to earn his coin to get a bunch of deflated players back up for Sunday."

Another fan Malcom, who is still in Madrid, added: "I’m numb. For 89 minutes we were in control. I think what a lot of City fans will have to agree with is that this year, Pep got his selection right.

"The only problem was a couple of the players weren’t 100% fit. Kyle Walker, Kevin de Bruyne had a bit of an off day, even Joao Cancelo had an off night.

"In the past we’ve all got on Pep’s back and said wrong team, wrong selection, but I don’t think that was the case last night. For 89 minutes we were in control and I have no idea how we collapsed like we did."

