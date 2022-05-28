The stories behind Liverpool's squad bidding for Champions League glory

It started way back on 14 August 2021 with a 3-0 win at Norwich.

Some 287 days later, Liverpool step out for the 63rd and final time in 2021-22 looking to be crowned champions of Europe.

Record 13-time winners Real Madrid stand in the way of Jurgen Klopp's men at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

The Reds, who fell agonisingly short in the race for the Premier League title, are seeking to round off the season in style and finish with a Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup treble.

From A* pupils to life-saving surgery, NHS champions to the forward who cleaned the toilets in his local mosque the morning after scoring, these are the stories behind Klopp's Class of 2022 as Liverpool look to conquer Europe for a SEVENTH time.