McAtee receives first England Under-21 call-up

James McAtee has received his first England Under-21 call-up.

The 19-year-old, who has already featured for the under-18s and under-20s, has been named in Lee Carsley's squad for their Euro 2023 qualifiers against Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia.

Carsley said: "We really rate him highly. He can play anywhere - seven, 11, 10, nine, eight. He's a good footballer.

"I was lucky to see him at City when I was there with the younger age groups. He's one we've kept an eye on constantly."