Journalist Luke Edwards says Newcastle are ahead of where they expected to be and that is largely down to Eddie Howe "as a coach and as a leader of men".

In their first full season under Howe, the Magpies are on track to qualify for the Champions League and are now six points clear of top four rivals Tottenham after Sunday's huge win at St James' Park.

Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s happened very quickly, far quicker than the owners envisaged.

"It was about this time last year that they guaranteed survival. Twelve months later they are fourth and it's where they 100 per cent deserve to be. For me, they have been one of the top-four teams in the country this season over a prolonged period of time.

"When they’ve had a setback they have reacted to it really positively. They were poor at Aston Villa and then they go and annihilate Tottenham who are a supposed top-four rival.

"They are ahead of where they expected to be and we have to pause and just say that is down to Eddie Howe as a coach and as a leader of men and it is down to some fantastic signings and people you wouldn’t even expect."

To make his point, Edwards picked out some of the unheralded players who have been vital to Newcastle's success this season.

"Dan Burn still playing there," he said. "Miguel Almiron has been an integral part, Sean Longstaff who looked like he was going to move to a Championship club two season ago.

"Then, AlexanderIsak has come in and looks like he could be another Thierry Henry.

"It’s this holistic approach from Howe. he has created a family environment behind the scenes and an unbreakable team spirit.

"They are brilliantly coached, tactically aware and when they get the crowd behind them they are a force to be reckoned with."

Did you know?

Newcastle scored five goals in the first half of a Premier League match for the first time.

The Magpies have completed a league double against Spurs for the first time since 2015-16 after failing to win this exact fixture in five successive seasons before Sunday.

Among players with 5+ goals in the Premier League this season, only Erling Haaland (70 mins/goal) has scored more regularly than Alexander Isak (97 mins/goal).

