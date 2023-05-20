Tottenham 1-3 Brentford: What Frank said

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to BT Sport: "Must say that our first half was definitely not one of our best but that happens in football and it is 90 minutes to decide a game.

"First half one thing we did well was a lot of good blocks and good saves from David [Raya] - we have a top goalkeeper.

"Second half was top. No doubt, when you see that 1-0 at half-time, it was a fully deserved win with the way we came back.

"We nailed the high pressure a bit more, when to go high, when to go low and we were better on the ball. A few more sequences that we wanted to do. That was what we wanted to do and two great goals from Bryan [Mbeumo]."

On Bryan Mbeumo: "He is an incredible player for us. He works so hard, we know he can run in behind, we know he is good at pressing and he can also get goals and assists. He probably hasn't been rewarded with enough goals. Last year I think he hit the post seven times - crazy! - so I'm glad that two great finishes hit the back of the net."

On European chances: "We will definitely try to go for the European positions. We have a pretty tough opponent in Manchester City but we'll go for it."