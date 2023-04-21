'We've got players that can cause Celtic problems' - Spittal

Midfielder Blair Spittal says that Motherwell go into Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash away at Celtic believing that they can take something from the game.

"They are a really good team, but we have to focus on us," Spittal said. "That's the best way for us to prepare.

"It would be massive [to beat Celtic]. We've got really good away form this season - we need to make sure that we're hard to beat, and then we've got players that can cause problems for them.

"Over the past couple of months we've expressed ourselves well. We've shown that on our day we can match these teams, so it's up to us to go do that. We played Rangers a couple of weeks ago and gave them a really tough game."

Spittal also praised manager Stuart Kettlewell for guiding the Fir Park side away from a relegation battle.

"He's simplified things for us," Spittal added. "I've got my head down, and results bring confidence. There's been a continuity in team selection that the previous manager never had the luxury of doing - we had a lot of injuries to contend with."