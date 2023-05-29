Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs has called for "major changes from the boardroom down" at Goodison Park after the Toffees escaped from relegation on the final day.

It has been desperate drama to stay up for the past two seasons on Merseyside and Stubbs echoed the thoughts of many fans when he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that something has to be done.

"I have two feelings - one of relief and one of anger," he said. "The players and manager deserve a lot of credit for how they did under all that pressure on Sunday.

"The owner has put his money where his mouth is, but he has been poorly advised and has to step aside. He shouldn't be involved in football decisions - leave that to people who are trusted to do the job.

"If he does not trust them, they should not be there. I would be surprised if nothing comes out of the club in terms of resignations."