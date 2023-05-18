'People need to relax a little' – Goodwin defends Mulgrew over Celtic event

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has told Charlie Mulgrew’s critics to “relax” after a backlash to the defender’s decision to attend a Celtic event in the lead-up to Saturday's crucial Premiership game with Livingston.

The 37-year-old former Celtic player, who is set to return to the United squad this weekend following suspension, was announced as a guest at Thursday's ‘A Night with Scott Brown and Mikael Lustig’ at the Hydro in Glasgow.

United are bottom of the table, two points behind Ross County, with just three games remaining.

"I'm a little bit disappointed with the negative reaction," said Goodwin. "I mean, Charlie is going there to support an ex-team-mate, it's a charitable foundation, and it's a Thursday night.

"It would be different if it was [Friday] night and he was going to be out until all hours of the morning.

"Charlie is going to go there and do a little bit of a Q&A along with Scott Brown, and he's not hanging around too long.

"He is going to drive to the event and drive back, there will be no alcohol involved.

"People just need to relax a little bit and understand it's for a good cause, what Charlie is doing."