Phil McNulty, chief football writer at St Mary’s

Bournemouth’s celebrations with their travelling fans at the final whistle were a measure of the magnitude of this victory at Southampton.

The Cherries not only pushed themselves even closer to safety with a third successive away win, but also pushed their south coast rivals even closer to the drop into the Championship.

Bournemouth fully deserved the three points that lifts them seven points clear of danger, Marcus Tavernier’s goal fair reward for an orderly performance in which they played far more structured football than their struggling rivals.

And for manager Gary O’Neil, it was further vindication for his work since succeeding sacked Scott Parker on a permanent basis.

It will be a superb achievement by O’Neil and his players if they can stay up after their early season strife, which included that 9-0 loss at Liverpool, and on this evidence they can look forward to another season in the Premier League.