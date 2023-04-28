Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Everton’s board failed to hear the alarm bells ringing at deafening volume when they narrowly escaped relegation last season, and now it looks increasingly like they will be punished by dropping into the Championship.

The scale of mismanagement from owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and the rest of Everton’s board has been on an industrial scale when measured in money squandered in hundreds of millions and the lack of any coherent plan.

Now, with five league games left, Everton are teetering on the precipice after the 4-1 loss at home to Newcastle United left them second from bottom, two points from safety.

In May 2022, after Everton stayed up in their penultimate game, I posted on Twitter: "The biggest mistake Everton’s rather self-congratulatory board could make now they are staying in the Premier League is for chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale and owner Farhad Moshiri to slap themselves on the back for a job so badly done over several years."

Sadly for Everton, and the fans who back them with such fervour, this is exactly what has happened - with inevitable results.

Everton embarked on the time-honoured "strategic review" under the leadership of director of football Kevin Thelwell, who is now under serious scrutiny himself after the failure to sign a single player in January with the storm clouds of relegation already gathering.

If the review is ongoing, it would conclude that matters are much worse now than then.

Chairman Kenwright’s ill-timed open letter to fans in recent days made no reference to any of the failings that have landed this proud club in crisis, with the board not attending a game since January amid security fears and the Premier League referring them to an independent commission for an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

All this against the backdrop of Everton sliding towards the bottom of the table.

Kenwright’s letter smacked of "nothing to see here" in the context of a board that has presided over catastrophically bad decision-making in recent years. They bear a huge weight of responsibility.

There have been hints change is coming in the form of new investment and boardroom upheaval. The biggest change could be in Everton’s status – from Premier League club to Championship.