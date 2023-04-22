Analysis: Leicester 2-1 Wolves

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

A six-point gap to the relegation zone with six games to play.

Despite defeat at the King Power, Wolves still look well placed to secure their Premier League status, especially given the number of teams below them.

However, to lose a match in which they led and were so superior for much of the first half feels like a missed opportunity to make sure of it - or at least take a big step towards doing so.

Without creating clear chance after clear chance, Julen Lopetegui's side were dominant enough in the opening 35 minutes to be more than a little frustrated not to add to their lead.

They won the ball back in Leicester territory time and again in that spell, putting themselves in promising positions but too often chances to create chances did not even result in a shot at goal.

As well as Leicester played after getting level, Wolves can be frustrated they did not kill the game off when it was there to be won.

"The most dangerous thought is [thinking you are close to survival]," Lopetegui said after the game.

Wolves are not safe just yet.