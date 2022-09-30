Brendan Rodgers says ignoring speculation over his job "is easy" and insists Leicester will "come good" and move away from bottom of the table in the coming weeks.

The Foxes are the only side without a Premier League win this season, losing six games and drawing one.

However, when asked whether he'd spoken to the owners about his future the Rodgers said: "No, I haven’t. The ownership trust me and expect that I will turn it around. If they don’t, they will tell me.

"I don’t think that way, because it’s more important for the club and team. We’ll train well and give everything in the game on Monday."

T﻿he 49-year-old Northern Irishman has been in coaching since 2006, starting in the Chelsea academy under Jose Mourinho. Since then, he has had managerial spells with Swansea, Liverpool and Celtic, as well as at King Power Stadium.

He added: "You learn to regulate the noise. If you’re bottom of the league, you’re not going to be flavour of the month.

"I love working with these players. I believe we will come good and get into a good position. I see these players work and that gives me strength.

"I also know I’m the best person to lead this team forward and that’s something I think we will do in the coming weeks."