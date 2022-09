Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski endured a disappointing night with North Macedonia, knocking in an own goal in a 2-0 Nations League defeat to Georgia.

A drilled shot from Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia deflected in off Miovski from close range to give the hosts a 35th-minute lead in Tbilisi.

And Georgia wrapped up first place in the group with a game to go when Kvaratskhelia added a second goal after the interval.