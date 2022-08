Manchester United have enquired about a potential move for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Caught Offside), external

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has returned to Chelsea to investigate whether a move to Stamford Bridge is possible. (Independent), external

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, is expected to stay at the Nou Camp this summer, despite interest from United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (CBS Sports), external

