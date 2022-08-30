Truth be told, this is merely Conte-ball, and if one takes a glance at where the Italian’s players were, on average, when touching the ball, we see that this is simply reflective of how Spurs were set up – again.

My concern with this system – beyond the entertainment value, which I’ll let finer minds than mine debate – is that Son Heung-min is finding himself creatively marginalised by Conte.

Sonny is spending far too much time in deep-lying positions as a counter-measure when Tottenham are overloaded in midfield. However, Conte has this side set up for this to be the norm for at least 50 minutes (and more) of every game.