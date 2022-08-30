Aston Villa and Wolves are both interested in signing West Ham defender Craig Dawson, 32. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Villa have a "strong interest" in Brighton boss Graham Potter as a potential replacement for Steven Gerrard, who has lost three of his first four league games this season. (Football Insider), external

Elsewhere, Juventus will try to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz if they cannot reach an agreement with Paris St-Germain for Argentina's Leandro Paredes. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian), external

Ajax are looking at Villa forward Leon Bailey and Lucas Ocampos of Sevilla, after becoming frustrated with Chelsea's asking price for Hakim Ziyech. (Mail), external

