Chelsea move for Sterling would be 'statement signing'

Raheem Sterling would be "a statement signing" for Chelsea if they succeed in prising him away from Manchester City.

That's the view of former Everton and West Ham midfielder Don Hutchison after the 27-year-old emerged as a summer target for Thomas Tuchel..

"I think he is a really underrated player," Hutchison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He has a lot of tools in his armoury, is an amazing talent and is at the right age. He's got better as he's got older and I think he would be a statement signing."

Football journalist Luke Edwards agreed, although expressed his disappointment that Sterling is now unlikely to move abroad.

"I think this is a transfer a year in the making," he said. "But he did flirt heavily with Real Madrid and I thought he would go to La Liga for the lifestyle and career choice.

"That would have completed his career."

