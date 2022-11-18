F﻿ormer defender Stephen Craigan says Motherwell must find the "balance" of attractive football and winning games if they are to preserve their Scottish Premiership status.

T﻿he Fir Park side have won just two of their last 12 Scottish Premiership matches and sit ninth in the table.

S﻿peaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, the former Northern Ireland internationalist admitted he "looks forward to watching Motherwell and enjoys the style of play".

"Under Graham Alexander, it wasn’t as attractive," said Craigan. "But the big issue is, they haven’t won enough games. They probably should have more points than they have at the moment.

"﻿Looking at the league table just now, they still have a bit of work to do. Stevie Hammell will have learned an awful lot during the first two-and-a-half months as a full-time manager.

"It's about finding that balance of being good to watch, pleasing on the eye but ruthless in both boxes where you can get enough points and get up the table.”