Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Saturday was supposed to be the start of Norwich City’s Premier League season.

Watford at home was underlined in red pen by most supporters the day the fixture list was published. They were realistic enough not to expect much from a gruelling first four games against Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal.

It wasn’t just that Norwich lost to Watford, it was the manner of it. All three goals featured alarming defensive errors. The game provided yet more evidence to back up the theory that the Canaries are just too easy to play against in the Premier League.

It’s the first time City have ever started a league season with five straight losses. The first four could be forgiven because of the opponents but losing to a side who finished six points behind them in the Championship promotion race saw them booed off at home for the first time this season.

A result like this can knock the stuffing out of a side, especially as it was built up as their first ‘must-win’ game of the season. On the other hand, it could be a blessing in disguise but only if the right lessons are learned by players and staff at Carrow Road.

It’s early enough in the season to put things right but, given that Daniel Farke was backed in the transfer market over the summer more than ever before, fans have every right to expect better than they got on Saturday.