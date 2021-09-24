'I feel positive about the future'

Arsenal fan and legendary drum and bass DJ and producer Friction takes on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League predictions, and he is feeling positive about the Gunners' future.

Friction is a Gunners season ticket holder who fell in love with the club when he was taken to Highbury aged 10, and has enjoyed watching legends like Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry over more than three decades following the club.

"I grew up watching some amazing players and enjoyed some very special times, but for the last few years it's been quite a frustrating time to be an Arsenal fan," he told BBC Sport.

"There have still been some brilliant moments, though. Winning the FA Cup in 2020, when Mikel Arteta had only been in charge for half the season, was great - although I don't quite know how we managed to do it. I remember watching us beat Manchester City in the semi-final and wondering how that had happened.

"We have not really built on that moment, but I can understand why. Arteta had inherited a squad which wasn't what he wanted, and it wasn't good enough either.

"With the exciting young players we have got, I do feel positive about the future. I can see much better times ahead, but there is so much work still to be done and it is going to take a long time to get us back to where we want to be."

