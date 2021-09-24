Team news: Brentford v Liverpool

Brentford have no fresh injury problems and are likely to field the bulk of the team that beat Wolves last weekend.

"There will be 10 of the same starters and then I need to find the last one," said head coach Thomas Frank.

Thiago Alcantara is likely to miss Liverpool's next three matches with the calf injury he suffered last weekend.

Naby Keita is also absent this Saturday because of the minor foot injury he sustained during the midweek Carabao Cup win against Norwich.

