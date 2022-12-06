Juranovic consoles Celtic team-mate Maeda - gossip

Celtic and Croatia defender Josip Juranovic says he consoled his Celtic team-mate Daizen Maeda after Croatia reached the World Cup quarter-finals at Japan's expense via a penalty shoot-out. "Daizen is my friend and I congratulated him because he scored a goal in the World Cup and that is every player's dream," says Juranovic. (Daily Mail), external

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon insists his Canada team-mate Alistair Johnston has "all the attributes" required to be a success when he makes the move to Celtic. (The Sun), external

Celtic's next two signings could be Egypt midfielder Mohamed Magdy and South Korea striker Cho Gue-Sung. (The Times - subscription required), external

