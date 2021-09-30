Defender Diego Llorente (muscle) is available after missing the last three games, while Raphinha also returns. Patrick Bamford (ankle) will be out for another couple for weeks;

Right-back Luke Ayling is unavailable and will undergo a minor clean out of his knee but his recovery is expected to be swift;

Robin Koch (pubis) still sidelined with an injury described as "rebellious" and the boss says it is hard to say if it will be a short or long time out for the defender who has been missing since the opening day defeat at Manchester United;

Centre-back Pascal Struijk is available after a three-match suspension;

Bielsa says there has been no need to build the confidence of the players after a winless start to the season: "There is no need to give something that is already there";