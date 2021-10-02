Burnley 0-0 Norwich: Daniel Farke reaction

Norwich manager Daniel Farke, speaking to Match of the Day: "It was difficult game and a good result for us. A point at Turf Moor is always valuable, we have had a hard first six games, a tough pre-season and some of our important players arrived after the start with a lot of rotation. To show resilience with compact defending, it is quite a good result.

"There were periods where we could have been better, but compliments to our young squad. It is always a big battle here, you cannot avoid the long balls and set pieces. We had good situations to win the game, and all in all it is a good point.

"For a young side it is never easy after six losses. You have to take step after step and this was the first step."