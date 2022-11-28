'﻿Enjoy Miovski while you can'

Garry Scott, from the ABZ Football Podcast, has been complimentary about the impact Bojan Miovski has had since his arrival at Pittodrie in the summer.

“He’s been impressive, Miovski, so far," Scott said, speaking on the BBC's Aberdeen Report Card Podcast.

"His form at home has been vastly superior to away from home, but part of that’s how bad we’ve been on the road full stop. He’s had very little opportunities in the away games, with the exception of him missing a sitter at Tannadice.

"He’s the joint top-scorer in the league [with 11 goals], he’s got the most expected goals in the top flight as well. Stade de Reims are looking at potentially a £4m offer for him - that would be a ten-fold increase on what we paid in six months, which would be incredible.

"We’re going to have to enjoy Bojan Miovski while he’s here I think."