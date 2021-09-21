Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

You have to go back to 1991 to find the last time a club outside of the top flight won the League Cup, when former Leeds United midfielder John Sheridan's stunning strike saw second-tier Sheffield Wednesday beat Manchester United at Wembley.

Down the years there have been memorable winners - with Oxford United, Luton Town and Swindon Town all triumphing. But there have been patches where clubs have almost monopolised the trophy.

Liverpool and Manchester City have both won it four years in a row. If City set a new record of five consecutive wins then the trophy cup not have left Manchester for seven years.

The Whites sole victory in the 1968 final against Arsenal signified the beginning of the all-conquering Don Revie era with the club's first major honour.

It's 25 years since United last reached the final, and it's not unreasonable to expect a serious tilt at it again.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa made his intentions clear in the last round, as a strong squad overcame Crewe Alexandra, and despite several absentees - Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford - he should have a dozen of the 19 from that 3-0 win available to him on Tuesday, plus Dan James.