Are we overlooking how good Rodrigo has been?
- Published
Rodrigo's stats do not align with the level of coverage and praise the Leeds striker is getting.
That's the view of the weekly panel on your Leeds United podcast - Don't go to bed just yet.
The Spaniard has nine goals in 13 league games - so should the Whites be getting even more from his clear ability?
Kaiser Chiefs Bassist Simon Rix, who is currently on a UK tour with the band, joins Jonny Buchan and Adam Pope to answer the question and they duly dig into that 4-3 loss down at Tottenham.
The full episode is here but get a flavour of things with the clip below.
