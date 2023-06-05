Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign teenage midfielder Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle.

The 16-year-old will join after his 18th birthday having successfully built a reputation in South America as one of the brightest young talents around.

Paez impressed after scoring on his senior debut for his club, becoming the youngest debutant and scorer in the Ecuadorian top flight. He has six senior appearances to his name this season in addition to making his continental debut in a 2-1 Copa Libertadores win over Corinthians.