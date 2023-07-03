Hibs' Tait joins Hamilton on loan

Hibernian midfielder Dylan Tait has joined third-tier Hamilton Academical on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old, who signed for the Easter Road club from Raith Rovers in August 2021, also spent last term on loan at Championship side Arbroath.

Having made just one appearance for his parent club so far, Hibs boss Lee Johnson hopes the temporary move to League 1 will "provide" Tait with "regular game-time".

"We wish him all the best for the upcoming season,” Johnson added.