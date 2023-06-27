Rangers given permission to take SPFL to court - gossip
Rangers and Celtic face competition from Sheffield United for BK Hacken striker Benie Traore. (Yorkshire Live), external
Rangers have been given permission by the Scottish FA to take the SPFL to court over a sponsorship row. (Herald - subscription), external
Abdallah Sima's former manager Jindrich Trpisovsky says the Rangers target's "speed, ability to pass opponents and athleticism are all extremely good" as he describes the forward as "a team player". (Record), external