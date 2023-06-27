Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle are set to launch bids for 24-year-old Victor Osimhen. Napoli's reported rejection of Paris St-Germain's 100m euro (£86m) move for the Nigeria striker could spark an auction among the Premier League clubs. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Winger Jadon Sancho and defender Harry Maguire are among 13 players United are willing to sell this summer. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, United's long pursuit of Adrien Rabiot faces a setback with the 28-year-old France midfielder set to sign a fresh deal with Serie A giants Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external

