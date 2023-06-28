“There will be questions asked if that defence isn’t looked at.”

Last season, Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about the lack of midfield investment from early on in the season, and BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast panel thinks history may be about to repeat itself with the defence.

With players like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip now over 30, as well as ugly injury histories for Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, presenters Paul Salt and Giulia Bould feel there may be a need to urgently bolster the backline.

