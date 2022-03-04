Tactical discipline and taking chances the key for Man Utd - Rangnick

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United may be 19 points behind rivals Manchester City going into the derby, but they do have a good recent record at the home of their rivals.

The Reds have won on their past three visits to Etihad Stadium, while Pep Guardiola has lost more home games against United than any other club he's faced during his career. Four in case you were wondering.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's counter-attacking teams succeeded in hurting City, and Ralf Rangnick seems to know that is their best chance of success, highlighting "tactical discipline, defensive work, running, waiting for transitional moments and then taking chances" as what they need to do.

What's fascinating about this game is how both of them are fighting their own battles - City to defend their Premier League title, and United to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Whoever wins, it could even be Liverpool or Arsenal who are the happiest with the result.

