Frank Lampard says he does not have a “magic wand” to address Everton’s away form but insists he has generally been pleased with what he has seen.

The Toffees have the worst away record in the league after picking up just six points away from Goodison Park this season and Lampard accepts it’s a problem he must fix.

“Those numbers are pretty clear and it’s not what we want,” he said before the trip to face Tottenham on Monday night.

“Have I seen it? Against Newcastle, there were a lot of circumstances that turned that game. We didn’t play well at Southampton – that’s the only game I didn’t like.

“When you come in mid-season there are some issues that take work and it’s my responsibility to solve them.”

He says he’s not focusing on how to stop Spurs but is more concerned with the performance of his players.

“Anywhere you travel in the Premier League, you have to take the sting out of the opposition,” he said. “The focus has to be on ourselves.”