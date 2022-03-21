Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Leicester will be as buoyed from the return of their key defenders as they will be with the 2-1 victory over Brentford.

Timothy Castagne - who scored a screamer to open the scoring - and Jonny Evans both made their first appearances of 2022. Wesley Fofana was rested after his first game of the season in Rennes.

It is too late to mount a challenge for the top seven in the Premier League but they have a realistic chance of winning the new Europa Conference League - in which they face PSV in the last eight.

Brentford missed Christian Eriksen, who was out through Covid, and left their fightback a bit late.

Ivan Toney, who scored five goals in their two wins over Norwich and Burnley, was starved of service.

Thomas Frank's side are not yet safe from relegation, but sitting eight points above the drop zone a few points here and there should be enough.