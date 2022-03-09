Luke Thomas says his history with fellow homegrown talents Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is behind their connection on the pitch.

The three academy graduates have linked up effectively in recent wins over Burnley and Leeds United, and Thomas thinks they have picked up where they left off in youth football.

"We’ve known each other since we were 10 so we understand how each other plays,” he said, as Leicester prepare for the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie against Rennes on Thursday.

"When I first met Kiernan, I was about 15 and he was tiny. I think he’s probably grown a bit. Barnes is a bit older – he’s great guy and one of my best mates.

"You can see the chemistry on the pitch. It’s a huge benefit we have down that left-hand side. We’ll keep creating chances and scoring more goals.

"I think it shows what the quality the club has brought through when at the weekend we had four academy products in the game."