Your thoughts after Marsch's first win

Leeds fans, how are you feeling after Jesse Marsch's first win as manager?

Sunday's dramatic win over Norwich has given the Whites a bit of breathing space at the bottom of the Premier League, with Marsch's side now sitting four points clear of the relegation zone.

They left it late to take the three points, but were you convinced by the performance? Are you confident the American can keep you in the top flight? Can Leeds get the job done in their nine remaining games?

Let us know your thoughts here